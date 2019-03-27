The Bandera Bulletin

<p><span style="font-family: Calibri; font-size: medium;">U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Dave Callahan, right, displays the Gold Lifesaving Medal the Coast Guard awarded the late Rodney L. Buentello on Monday, July 31, with Buentello’s youngest son Roman, Buentello’s widow Lisa Marie and Buentello’s oldest son Ryan.</span></p>

U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Dave Callahan, right, displays the Gold Lifesaving Medal the Coast Guard awarded the late Rodney L. Buentello on Monday, July 31, with Buentello’s youngest son Roman, Buentello’s widow Lisa Marie and Buentello’s oldest son Ryan.

Buentello honored by Coast Guard

A golf club in far west Bexar County was the unusual setting on Monday, July 31, for a ceremony honoring the heroism of a Marine who lost his life saving two teenagers from drowning in Bandera County.

Rabies outbreak troubling to officials

With a fifth confirmed case of rabies reported in and around Bandera County this year and another possible case under investigation, law enforcement and animal control officials are ratcheting up the urgency of their calls to get pets vaccinated against the disease and to take other precautions to combat the outbreak.

