The Bandera Bulletin

On April 1, the Bandera Electric Cooperative began offering two rebate programs to encourage energy efficiency for members and cost savings for the cooperative.
The Arthur Nagel Community Clinic has announced the launch of a satellite clinic to serve the Lakehills community, the densest population center in Bandera County.
Ambulance response times and costs have taken center stage at Bandera County Commissioners Court as it considers whether it can afford to add a third shift of paid ambulance operators and where that shift and its ambulance should be housed.
E. coli bacterial counts that soared well past the hazardous level in the Sabinal River near the Utopia City park dam in the middle of March returned to minimal levels in tests by water authorities last week, allowing them to pull the “no swimming” warning that had been imposed in that area of the river.
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Admiral Dave Callahan, right, displays the Gold Lifesaving Medal the Coast Guard awarded the late Rodney L. Buentello on Monday, July 31, with Buentello’s youngest son Roman, Buentello’s widow Lisa Marie and Buentello’s oldest son Ryan.
A golf club in far west Bexar County was the unusual setting on Monday, July 31, for a ceremony honoring the heroism of a Marine who lost his life saving two teenagers from drowning in Bandera County.
With a fifth confirmed case of rabies reported in and around Bandera County this year and another possible case under investigation, law enforcement and animal control officials are ratcheting up the urgency of their calls to get pets vaccinated against the disease and to take other precautions to combat the outbreak.
