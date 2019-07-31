The Bandera Bulletin

Medina football schedule released

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:00 pm

Medina football schedule released By Chuck McCollough Bulletin Staff Writer The Bandera Bulletin

With new Athletic Director Cully Doyle now on board in the Medina Independent School District, Medina fans are itching to the see Bobcats on the gridiron this fall, and they won’t have to wait long.

Cully, a standout Medina athlete about 25 years ago, hopes to bring an additional element of excitement to Bobcat football.

The Bobcats varsity football for this year is:

Aug. 16 - Zephyr; away, (scrimmage) TBA;

Aug. 24 - Bastrop; away, (scrimmage) 10 a.m.;

Aug. 30 - Hill Country Christian; away, Martindale, 7:30 p.m.;

Sept. 6 - Bracken Christian; away, 7:30 p.m.;

Sept. 13 - SA Winston; home, (senior night) 7:30 p.m.;

Sept. 20 - Kerrville OLH; away, 7:30 p.m.;

Sept. 27- Fredericksburg Heritage; home, 7:30 p.m.;

Oct. 4 - Blum; away, TBD, 7:30 p.m.;

Oct. 11 - Open

Oct. 18 - Open

Oct. 25 - Prairie Lea; away, 7:30 p.m.;

Nov. 1- Nueces Canyon; home (homecoming) 7:30 p.m.;

Nov. 8 - Leakey; away, 7:30 p.m.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:00 pm.

