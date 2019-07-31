Medina football schedule released

With new Athletic Director Cully Doyle now on board in the Medina Independent School District, Medina fans are itching to the see Bobcats on the gridiron this fall, and they won’t have to wait long.
Cully, a standout Medina athlete about 25 years ago, hopes to bring an additional element of excitement to Bobcat football.
The Bobcats varsity football for this year is:
Aug. 16 - Zephyr; away, (scrimmage) TBA;
Aug. 24 - Bastrop; away, (scrimmage) 10 a.m.;
Aug. 30 - Hill Country Christian; away, Martindale, 7:30 p.m.;
Sept. 6 - Bracken Christian; away, 7:30 p.m.;
Sept. 13 - SA Winston; home, (senior night) 7:30 p.m.;
Sept. 20 - Kerrville OLH; away, 7:30 p.m.;
Sept. 27- Fredericksburg Heritage; home, 7:30 p.m.;
Oct. 4 - Blum; away, TBD, 7:30 p.m.;
Oct. 11 - Open
Oct. 18 - Open
Oct. 25 - Prairie Lea; away, 7:30 p.m.;
Nov. 1- Nueces Canyon; home (homecoming) 7:30 p.m.;
Nov. 8 - Leakey; away, 7:30 p.m.
