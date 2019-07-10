Door wraps unveiled at Bandera High

Colorful wrap-around graphic designs featuring a new Bulldog logo have been plastered on doorways leading to athletic facilities at Bandera High School to highlight the beginning of a new era of athletics with Athletic Director Joel Fontenot-Amedee at the helm and to get youngsters excited about sports programs in Bandera.

Fontenot-Amedee, who was hired away from Cole High School in San Antonio last January to become the athletic director in the Bandera Independent School District, pointed out some of the door wraps earlier this week. He said athletes and school officials seem excited by the new look the wraps have created in the athletic wing of the high school.

Central to the designs are a new “Flying B” insignia with the Bulldog mascot drawn alongside the lettering and “Bandera Athletics” printed beside it to give the athletics department a more distinctive image and to remind everyone that something new is about to begin in the athletic department.

Fontenot-Amedee said a lot of people had input on the final design of the new “B” for Bandera High insignia and that it will be part of a new branding effort districtwide.

“We Are One” is printed in big, bold letters on the door wrap into the gym area at the high school, which the athletic director said is the new slogan for athletics at the high school.

It is supposed to reinforce the idea that the different communities that send students to Bandera High School and the different teams that make up the athletic department are all part of one big team that is there to support each other and to encourage each other to excel, said Fontenot-Amedee.

On nearby doorways into the weight room and training rooms are other door wraps with the same Bulldog insignia and other slogans, including “Dog Pound” and “Bulldog Power.”

The wraps have been put on exterior doors so far, but more could be added to interior entryways, the athletic director said.

A Houston company named Sign Champ was hired to put the wraps on the doors. The first one was installed on June 28, and more are planned, said Fontenot-Amedee.