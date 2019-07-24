Karate class celebrates milestone

Hill Country Karate’s Lakehills class will celebrate its 20th year of operation at the Lakehills Civic Center on Wednesday, July 31, at 7 p.m., organizers of the class said.

After the kid’s karate class that day, the program will hold ceremonies recognizing instructors of the class past and present, Hill Country Karate staff and representatives of the organization that operates the civic center, the Medina Lake Betterment Association. Refreshments will be served.

All current and past students who participated in the class are encouraged to take part in the celebration. They also are encouraged to wear their gis.

The class was started in 1999 by Mark Fischer, who received a black belt in American karate, and Kim Fischer. Later, Gilbert Rivera and Mark Fischer’s son Mitchell Fischer headed the program, and currently the class is led by Travis Dunlap.

He became the first student to progress through the Lakehills class from the junior ranks the adult karate training. Dunlap is assisted as the instructor by his father Robert Dunlap, who also holds a black belt in karate.

The civic center is located at 11225 P.R. 37 in Lakehills. For more information about the event, contact Mary Ellen Dunlap at merdunlap1@yahoo.com.