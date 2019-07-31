The Bandera Bulletin

Medina cross country season nears

Posted: Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:00 pm

Medina cross country season nears 0 comments

The Medina Bobcat Cross Country team jumps into the 2019 season on Aug. 16 by hosting the 1st annual Medina Relays at the Medina Children’s Home campus at 21300 Highway 16, starting at 8 a.m.

The meet is expected to draw areas teams, including Bandera’s cross country team.

The remainder of the 2019 schedule for Bobcat runners is: Aug. 24 at Comfort; Aug. 28, Team Time Trial at Medina; Sept. 7 at Hondo; Sept. 14 at Harper; Sept. 18 at Fredericksburg; Sept. 21, Pre- Regional Meet in Corpus Christi; Sept. 28, Pre-District Meet at Medina Children’s Home.

Posted in on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 12:00 pm.

