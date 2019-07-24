Winners ID’d in second youth rodeo

The Bandera Rodeo Club drew a lot of cowboys and cowgirl to the second performance of its Youth Summer Rodeo Series on July 13 at Mansfield Park.

The winners of the events and the times or scores those competitors achieved were:

In the barrels for 8-11 year olds, Callie Kohlenberg, 20.036; Allysen Perez, 20.780; Brody Barker, 21.765; Cealy Billings, 22.893; Brooke Lee, 28.175; and Julie Lipka, 32.530;

In the barrels for 12-14 year olds, Emily Grant, 20.575; Alexa Searcy, 20.713; and Harlee Huff 20.854; and in the barrels for 15-19 year olds, Hannah Wittig, 18.816; Kennedi Wakefield, 19.171; Alexis Adamietz, 19.474; Grace Kelley, 21.752; and Caitlin Castro, 22.859;

In straights for 8-11 year olds, Callie Kohlenberg, 10.794; Cealy Billings, 11.690; Brody Barker, 11.772; Brooke Lee, 19.222; and Julie Lipka, 19.222;

In straights for 12-14 year olds, Emily Grant, 11.150; and Harlee Huff, 11.595; in straights for 15-19 year olds, Grace Kelley, 12.100; and Caitlin Castro, 12.436; in poles for 8-11 year olds, Cealy Billings, 25.383; Julie Lipka, 39.363; and Brody Barker, 44.545;

In poles for 12-14 year olds, Emily Grant, 31.058; and Harlee Huff, 37.166; in poles for 15-19 year olds, Alexis Adamietz, 22.330; Hannah Wittig, 37.971; Caitlin Castro, 40.331; and Grace Kelley, 43.036;

In goat tying for 8-11 year olds, Brody Barker, 24.711; Cealy Billings, 27.204; and Kase Riley, 27.770; in goat tying for 12-14 year olds, Harlee Huff, 28.574; in goat tying for 15-19 year olds, Grace Kelley, 19.540; and Marlena Kelly, 29.225; in breakaway roping for 8-11 year olds, Brody Barker, 5.480;

In tie-down roping for 15-19 year olds, Corbin Reat, 12.670; and Andy Herrera, 28.310; in mixed age groups ribbon roping, Corbin Reat/Callie Kohlenberg,17.100; in team roping, Kase Riley/Cooper Wernette 25.480; and in bull riding for 12-14 year olds, Jesse Cardenas, 74; Diego Garcia, 70; and Brooks Grigg, 69.

The final three rodeos in the youth series will be held at Mansfield Park on Aug. 10, Aug. 17 and Aug. 24, starting at 9 a.m. each day.

There is no cover charge for spectators at the events. Mansfield Park is located at 2886 Highway 16 North outside of Bandera.