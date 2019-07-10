Medina sports, cheer camps scheduled

It is not quite mid-summer, and camps for fall sports are gearing up in the Medina Independent School District.

Football and volleyball camps will be held Monday-Tuesday, July 22-23, in Medina.

The football camp is divided by age groups, with second grade-fifth grade campers attending from 9-10:30 a.m. and sixth grade-ninth grade campers coming in from 10:30 a.m.-noon.

The volleyball camp schedule is for sixth-ninth graders and will run from 9-10:30 a.m.

The camps are $10 per camper and will be held at the Medina High School sports complex, said new Athletic Director Cully Doyle.

“I am super excited by the response of our kids who want to participate in sports,” the athletic director said. “We had around 40 kids show up for our summer strength and conditioning program and that is just another example of the school spirit in Medina.”

For more information about the camps, call Doyle at 830-931-1318.

Also, a Cheer Camp for pre-K through fifth grade students will be held by the Medina Junior High on Aug. 5-7 from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

The camp is $30 per participant, with the fee due by Aug. 4.

Cheer Camp participants will receive a t-shirt and a cheer leading bow and will perform at Meet the Bobcats event and at the first home high school football game.

Payments may be dropped off at the Medina Administration Building or mailed to Medina ISD, adding Attn: Medina Cheer, at #1 Bobcat Lane Medina, Texas, 78055.