Free Bulldog football camp Thursday

The Bandera Independent School District athletics department will hold a free football camp for grades kindergarten through ninth grade from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, at Bandera High School.

“On behalf of our Bulldog coaching staff, we would like to invite the community of Bandera and future Bulldogs to our youth development football camp. We are excited to provide our services to the community and to extend our

appreciation for the unyielding support we are given,” said BISD Athletic Director Joel Fontenot-Amedee. “This will be a positive experience for all involved, and we look forward to branding our youth by teaching them skills to develop the physical gifts of the athlete while emphasizing character development.”

Campers need to wear shorts, t-shirts and shoes with football or soccer cleats for running, officials said.

Coaches hope to use the camp to build relationships with the next generation of Bulldog football players.

Each athlete will meet Bandera Middle and high school football coaches before season practices begin, the athletic director said.

Participants can sign up for the camp online at https://forms.gle/zMFjVfad8z5TBdpW9, or they can print and turn in the camp flyer to the district’s athletics office at the high school.

The camp flyer can be downloaded from the BISD home page at www.banderaisd.net. Click on the “departments” tab and then on the “athletics” heading on the home page.