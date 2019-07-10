Youth rodeos return Saturday

The summer series of youth rodeos put on by the Bandera Rodeo Club returns to the Mansfield Park arena on Saturday, July 13, for the second of five appearances this summer.

Youngsters between the ages of 8 and 19 will compete in 11 events, including pole bending, goat tying, team roping, mini bulls and novice bulls.

Books for the events open for registration at 7 a.m. on Saturday and will close at 8:30 a.m. for all the events except the bull events. Books for those events will open at noon.

An open bulls competition for all ages of competitors also is on the list of rodeo events.

There is no admission charge for the public.

The festivities will begin at 9 a.m. and will feature competition in three age categories. Winners will receive buckles from HyO Silver, other prizes and payouts.

Contestants must compete in three of the five rodeos in the series and must take part in three events per rodeo to qualify for high point honors.

The remainder of the youth rodeos will be held in August, on Aug. 10, 17 and 24 at Mansfield Park, which is located at 2886 Highway 16 North outside of Bandera.