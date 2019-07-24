Medina sports camps upcoming

Medina football and volleyball camps have been postponed for one week, Medina Independent School District Athletic Director Cully Doyle said recently

The camps will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 29-30.

They were originally scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, July 22-23, but had to be changed because of University Interscholastic League rules, Doyle explained.

The football camp schedule is divided between second grade-fifth grade campers, which will train the two days from 9-10:30 a.m., and sixth grade - ninth grade campers, who will train from 10:30 a.m. - noon.

The volleyball camp is for sixth - ninth graders. It will run daily from 9-10:30 a.m.

The camps cost $10 per person and will be held at the Medina High School sports complex, the new athletic director said.

The sports complex is at One Bobcat Lane in Medina.

For more information about the camps, call Doyle at 830-931-1318.