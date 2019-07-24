The Bandera Bulletin

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

Medina sports camps upcoming

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:00 pm

Medina sports camps upcoming 0 comments

Medina football and volleyball camps have been postponed for one week, Medina Independent School District Athletic Director Cully Doyle said recently

The camps will be held on Monday and Tuesday, July 29-30.

They were originally scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, July 22-23, but had to be changed because of University Interscholastic League rules, Doyle explained.

The football camp schedule is divided between second grade-fifth grade campers, which will train the two days from 9-10:30 a.m., and sixth grade - ninth grade campers, who will train from 10:30 a.m. - noon.

The volleyball camp is for sixth - ninth graders.  It will run daily from 9-10:30 a.m.

The camps cost $10 per person and will be held at the Medina High School sports complex, the new athletic director said. 

The sports complex is at One Bobcat Lane in Medina.

For more information about the camps, call Doyle at 830-931-1318.

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted in on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 12:00 pm.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Display Ads

  • Rentals - Texas Rose Realty

    • icon posted: June 06

  • DEPUTY SHERIFF POSITIONS (Full time) –

    • icon posted: June 23

  • Your Hometown Hearing Expert

    • icon posted: June 23

  • NOTICE OF TAX FORECLOSURE SALE

    • icon posted: November 06

  • Texas Rose Realty - Rentals

    • icon posted: May 22
More Display Ads

© Copyright 2019, The Bandera Bulletin, Bandera, Texas.