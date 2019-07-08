MATTHEW JOHNSON

Sgt. Matthew Wayne Johnson, 44, lost his battle with colon cancer and passed peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends on Friday, July 5, 2019.

He was born in Pasadena, Texas on Feb. 18, 1975 to Jerry and Kathy Johnson.

He graduated from Ingram Tom Moore High School in 1993 and

graduated from the San Antonio College Police Academy in 2001.

He served a combined 20 years in law enforcement for the

following agencies: Kerr County, Bandera County, the SFA Police Department and Kendall County.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shelli; brother, Gerald "Jerry" and wife Elizabeth Johnson of Bandera; son, Gavin and wife Heritage Vandegrift of Comfort; mother and father, Jerry and Kathy Johnson of Ingram; his grandchildren, Grayson Eden, Brody and one on the way, Noelle

"Mattison"; his nephews, William "Seth" and Lillian Johnson, Tyler and Caleb Tippit, Weston, Jaylynn, Kaitlyn, and Jayden Mitchell; and a great-niece, Errin Renae Johnson.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church in Kerrville, 321 Thompson Dr.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hill Country Hospice in Fredericksburg, or in Matthew's words, "Go see what's up your butt," get your colonoscopy!

