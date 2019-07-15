Wayne McBeth died on Saturday, May 18,2019, in San Antonio Texas.

Wayne was born on Aug. 19,1952, in Uvalde Texas to Dorothy Parks and Arthur Ivy.

He later came to live with his grandparents, Clyde and Mellie McBeth, in Utopia Texas, where he graduated high school in 1970. After high school, he went to college for law enforcement.

He was a police officer in Kerrville before becoming a Bandera county sheriff’s deputy. He then changed careers and started working in the oilfield.

Wayne was an avid Harley rider. He was a free spirit who loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and living life to the fullest, and that he did until his last day.

Wayne is survived by his mother, Dorothy Parks; wife of 13 years, Barbara McBeth; brother, Melvin McBeth; son, Bubba Beggs; daughters, Melissa Wilkerson and Dottie Kenney; 11 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, his father and a daughter, Mertzie Burton.

A Memorial Service was held at Utopia Park on Saturday, July 13,2019, at 3 p.m.