JAMES MONTGOMERY

James Gale Montgomery, of Mico, passed away in San Antonio on July 9, 2019 at the age of 71 years.

He was born on April 30, 1948 in Baird, Texas to Madison Hall Montgomery and Lorene Walker Montgomery.

James served in the United States Marine Corps and completed two tours of duty in Vietnam.

On Nov. 28, 1998, James married Christina Ann Rainey in Helotes, Texas.

James was always willing to help anyone in need and was a real people person. He enjoyed his parrots and Medina Lake. James was very mechanically inclined and loved to fix things.

James put his trust and faith in his lord Jesus Christ.

Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Christina Montgomery of Mico; sons and daughter-in-law, James R. Montgomery of Mico, and Steven and Stephanie Hawk of San Antonio; daughter, Debrah Montgomery of Denver City, Texas; and brothers, William Montgomery and Otis Montgomery.

James was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation was held on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 5 - 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home in Castroville.

Funeral services were Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home and was followed by interment at Pipe Creek Cemetery in Pipe Creek, Texas.

Memorials may be made in James’ memory to the charity of your choice.

Arrangements were handled by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home, 1016 Lorenzo Street, Castroville, Texas. It can be visited online at www.tondre-guinn.com.