HANK BURNES

Henry Joseph Burnes, age 63, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019 in a San Antonio Hospital.

He was born May 2, 1956 in Bandera, Texas to Jackson Burnes and Tuffy Boyle Burnes.

Hank grew up in Bandera, and Baytown, Texas but spent most of his adult life in Georgia until he retired from the Elevator Union in 2007 and moved back to Bandera, Texas.

He is survived by his son Nathan K. Burnes, daughter Trinity M Burnes, sister Jackie Tharp, oldest brother Mike Burnes, youngest brother Pat Burnes and his seven nephews and nieces, Garl Tharp, Joseph Tharp, Doug Tharp, William Burnes, Josie Burnes, Sammy Burnes and Stephen Burnes, as well as many cousins and his 11th Street family, including but not limited to James McGroarty, Stella Tedesco, and Kaila Bennetsen.

As Hank was someone with a very giving heart, his wish was not to have a funeral but to instead donate his body to others in need.

Family and friends are invited to 11th Street Cowboy Bar, located 307 11th St. Bandera, Texas, 78003, at 7 p.m. this Friday, July 26, for a Celebration of Life in his honor.