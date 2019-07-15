EULALA NORWOOD

Eulala Lou Norwood, age 85, of Linden, Michigan, was welcomed into God’s loving and eternal presence on July 6 at her daughter’s home. The funeral service was held for family and friends at Kerrville Funeral Home on Friday, July 12, at 11 a.m., with committal at Oak Rest Cemetery in Medina, Texas following the service with her family officiating.

Visitation was held at 10 a.m. on Friday prior to services.

Eulala was born in Medina, Texas, on Feb. 1, 1934, the daughter of Louis Norwood and Sybel Akin Norwood.

She grew up in the Texas Hill Country and graduated from Medina High School, the San Antonio College of Medical and Dental Assistants, The Bryman School and completed certificate courses at San Antonio College.

She enjoyed a teaching career in medical and dental assisting and in medical office management. In addition to teaching, she enjoyed mentoring her students, helping them have successful careers.

She also designed a dental clinic in Mexico and helped her schools by writing curriculum and securing certification.

Later in life, she owned her own business, employing and housing the homeless and helping them reconnect with family and careers. She also taught for SER Jobs for Progress.

Eulala spent much of her life helping friends and strangers. She had a special love for the elderly and enjoyed visiting and helping them. Eulala was beautiful, strong and compassionate and an inspiration to those who knew her.

Eulala is survived by her daughter Patricia (Dirk) Elliott of Linden, Michigan, son William Gelsthorpe of Bellville, Texas, brother Don (Beverly) Norwood of San Antonio, Texas, sister Lenora Pankey of Round Rock, Texas, grandchildren Joshua Elliott and Jennifer, Tyler, Samantha and Sydney Gelsthorpe and great-grandchildren Selena, Sara and Eli Elliott.

She was predeceased by her daughter Sybel May Gelsthorpe and grandson Jason Aaron Elliott.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to CurePSP at www.psp.org or to the Cleveland Clinic Foundation/Diabetes Research & Education at www.ccf.org

