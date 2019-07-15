DAVID SOLLINGER

Lt. Commander David Albert Sollinger, 90, passed into the arms of his lord and savior on June 22, 2019.

David graduated from Dearborn High School Michigan in 1946. He served in the U.S. Navy for 25 years and retired in 1968.

He then was a peace officer at the University of Texas Police at Austin /San Antonio until retiring.

He was a loving and kind man who truly loved the lord, becoming a member of Pipe Creek Presbyterian Church and its choir.

David also had a great love for building model airplanes, woodworking, reciting “The Touch of the Master’s Hand.” He was a passionate fan of the San Antonio Spurs and an enthusiastic fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

He took great pleasure in clipping Harbor Freight coupons.

David is preceded in death by his mother and father, Alma Schirmer Sollinger and Clemens Frank Sollinger, siblings Kenneth, Lucille, Elaine, Lawrence and Marie, son Dave, and second wife Barbara, stepsons Larry and Carlos Cantu and his beloved dogs Homer and Ed.

His memory is cherished by his soulmate and wife Yolanda, Mike Cantu, daughter Sandra and husband Brendan, daughter Alma and husband Gordon, son Paul, stepchildren, stepgrandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends, and his beloved Schnauzer Ruby.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Pipe Creek Presbyterian Little Rock Church, Pipe Creek, Texas, 8589 Highway 16 South, 78063.

Burial will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday, July 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. The cemetery is at 1520 Harry Wurzbach Road in San Antonio, Texas, 78209.

Rest in Peace. Forever in our Hearts.

In lieu of flowers donations, donations may be made to the ASPCA or Wounded Warriors.