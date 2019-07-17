BISD basketball camp dates change

The Bandera ISD basketball summer camp has been moved back up two days later to conform to University Interscholastic League rules.

The basketball camp for boys and girls was moved from Monday and Tuesday, July 22-23, to Wednesday and Thursday, July 24-25.

A handful of summer sports camps in the Bandera and Medina school districts changed their dates from July 22-23 because the use of those dates would violate UIL rules, officials said.

The basketball camp for kindergarten students through eighth graders will be held from 9

a.m. to noon at the Bandera High School gym.

The camp will be led by the BHS head coaches for the boys and girls teams. They will focus on a variety of skills, including dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding, defense and team play.

The camp costs $20 per person. That fee includes a T-shirt and a basketball.

For more information, email Joel Fontenot-Amedee at jamadee@banderaisd.net, Kierstyn Dumont at kdumont@banderaisd.net or Brooke Ashcraft at bashcraft@ banderaisd.net.