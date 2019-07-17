The Bandera Bulletin

default avatar
Welcome to the site! Login or Signup below.
|
||
Logout|My Dashboard

BISD basketball camp dates change

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Wednesday, July 17, 2019 12:00 pm

BISD basketball camp dates change 0 comments

The Bandera ISD basketball summer camp has been moved back up two days later to conform to University Interscholastic League rules.

The basketball camp for boys and girls was moved from Monday and Tuesday, July 22-23, to Wednesday and Thursday, July 24-25.

A handful of summer sports camps in the Bandera and Medina school districts changed their dates from July 22-23 because the use of those dates would violate UIL rules, officials said.

The basketball camp for kindergarten students through eighth graders will be held from 9

a.m. to noon at the Bandera High School gym.

The camp will be led by the BHS head coaches for the boys and girls teams.  They will focus on a variety of skills, including dribbling, shooting, passing, rebounding, defense and team play.

The camp costs $20 per person.  That fee includes a T-shirt and a basketball.

For more information, email Joel Fontenot-Amedee at jamadee@banderaisd.net, Kierstyn Dumont at kdumont@banderaisd.net or Brooke Ashcraft at bashcraft@ banderaisd.net.

  • Discuss
  • Print

Posted in , on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 12:00 pm.

Welcome to the discussion.

  • Print comments

Display Ads

  • Bandera 1st State Bank

    • icon posted: November 09

  • Medina Community Library

    • icon posted: June 23

  • HermannSons

    • icon posted: August 09

  • Bandera Lights Ordinance

    • icon posted: February 13

  • BEC CAREER FAIR

    • icon posted: June 06
More Display Ads

© Copyright 2019, The Bandera Bulletin, Bandera, Texas.