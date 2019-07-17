County anticipates no tax rate hike

A 3 percent pay raise for county employees and the creation of a third crew of paramedics to staff an ambulance during hours when emergency calls peak are envisioned in the 2020 fiscal year budget which is not expected to require a property tax rate increase for another year, Bandera County officials said last week.

Bandera County Commissioners’ Court discussed those plans during the first workshop on the 2020 budget held at the end of the court’s regular meeting on Thursday, July 11.

No official vote was taken on the spending proposals, but no objection was raised by any commissioner to the salary and peak-hour crew proposals, which means they should be included in the final budget that commissioners evaluate in the coming months.

Commissioners and County Judge Richard Evans talked about the impact the new spending proposals would have on the county’s property tax rate, and none felt like the budget would require a tax hike.

“We feel good about the budget,…but we still have a lot of items to consider,” said Evans after the workshop. “Our goal is to keep the same tax rate again this year.”

He said because the county did a good job managing its expenses this year, reserve funds available to the county when the new budget year starts in October are likely to be larger than anticipated. That and savings planned in some areas of the new budget should free up enough money to pay for new programs and costs without a tax hike, officials said.

“I’m pretty confident about it,” the judge said.

County Commissioner Bobby Harris said he felt that the budget deliberations were “on the right track” and moving toward a final budget total that would keep the county’s tax rate where its been since 2010, 67.69 cents per $100 valuation.

A third, two-person shift of emergency medical service specialists is expected to cost about $250,000 for the peak demand period stretching from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Harris, who hopes that shift will be based in the densely populated Lakehills area that he represents, said it was amazing that the county should be able to cover those costs without a tax increase.

The proposed 3 percent raise for employees is expected to cost about $310,000 but was seen as a necessary increase to reward employees for their service and to bring the county’s pay scale closer to the wages paid the same category of employees in other counties.

That also should keep the county from losing a large number of workers to counties that pay more.

“The most important asset we have in county government is our employees,” said Judge Evans. “It’s as important to keep them as long as possible.”

The new raise would come on top of a 3 percent raise that most county employees got in the current budget as well.

According to a table prepared by the county, the proposed hike would increase the salary of the county judge to $56,443, the commissioner to $25,598 and the county clerk, district clerk, county tax assessor-collector and county treasurer to $57,063.

The district clerk would be in line for additional pay of $3,089 and the tax assessor would receive an additional $15,650 because of additional duties they have taken on.

The county is running an ad outlining the proposed salary increases for all elected officials in the Bandera Bulletin and will hold a public hearing on those increases on Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.

Other changes reviewed by commissioners last week would add a dispatcher for the sheriff’s department, convert a part-time clerk into a full-time clerk in the county’s Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service office and provide additional pay for certain administrators in different department.

Salary changes proposed in the new budget total about $710,000, officials said.

Commissioners last week also reviewed changes in the cost of the different insurance packages it provides employees and agreed the county would cover most of the increases.

Budget deliberations by the county will shift into high gear in the coming weeks as officials move toward a final vote on the budget in September. Budget numbers are subject to change until that vote is taken.