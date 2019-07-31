Search continues for man who fell in lake

A 56-year-old Crystal City man was still missing on Monday, July 29, more than a day after falling out of a boat on Medina Lake and disappearing under the water despite rescue attempts by people with him, a relative of the man and authorities said.

The man was identified by a nephew as Zenovio “Sandy” Calderon, who fell out of a pontoon boat he was on with a friend, the friend’s wife and his girlfriend at about 2 a.m. Sunday, July 28.

Firefighters, Texas game wardens, family members and others have been trying to find Calderon since the incident happened without success, said nephew Johnny Calderon of San Antonio.

But he said the family had not given up hope that their loved one had somehow made it to shore and was unable to reach help.

“Anything is possible,” said Johnny Calderon.

He released a photo and a description of his uncle with hopes that he was still alive and someone might have seen him.

Zenovio Calderon was about 5-feet, 4-inches tall and was wearing a grey shirt with a Nike emblem on it and grey-and-white swim trunks when he fell overboard, his nephew said.

“We’re looking for any help we can get,” said Johnny Calderon.

Capt. Jeff Carter with the Texas Game Warden service said the target of the search was with friends at a home on Lake Medina when they decided to take a boat out toward Tiki Island early Sunday.

Zenovio Calderon fell off the boat near the mouth of Elm Cove close to the Pebble Beach area about 2 a.m., fell under the water and could not be reached, officials said.

Johnny Calderon said he understood that one of the women on the boat put on a life jacket and jumped in the lake trying to reach his uncle but was unsuccessful.

Those with the uncle called authorities, who searched the lake Sunday and again on Monday but could find no trace of Zenovio Calderon.

Johnny Calderon said his uncle’s hat had been found and possibly another item that he had with him, but nothing else had been recovered.

Carter said officials with the Lakeshore Volunteer Fire Department were the first ones called to the scene Sunday and helped with the search during the day.

Game wardens have taken over the investigation since then. Carter said his agency used two boats to search for the man on Monday without success.

He said he planned to continue searching the lake until something definitive is found.

“We’ll have them out every day until there is a finding,” Carter said.