Students, teachers demonstrate heart

Bandera Independent School District teachers Michael and Kerri Derry travelled nearly 2,400 miles this summer as part of a mission trip that also showed Bandera students how gratifying it is to help others.

The married couple and other members of their church went to Costa Rica in June to help refugees from Nicaragua in that Central American nation along with orphans in Costa Rica.

“This is the third mission trip in three years Michael and I have made through our church, Trinity Baptist in Kerrville, to a Central American area country. The first two trips were to the Dominican Republic,” said Kerri Derry, a BISD math teacher.

Michael Derry is an agriculture teacher and the career and technical education coordinator for the school district.

Bandera Middle School students donated clothes to be taken on the first mission trips, but this year middle school students got more involved, Kerri Derry said.

“This is the first time that the Bandera Middle School student council has helped with funds,” she said. “The student council, with the help of sponsor Cassie Simon, held a fundraiser, and the students then agreed that part of the money raised should go to help the kids of Nicaraguan refugees in Costa Rica.”

Kerri Derry created a Google presentation with past mission photos to give the students an idea of how things looked in the developing countries.

“The students agreed to give us money to buy food for the orphanages and to fund the aquaponics system that Michael would help build once we got over there,” the math teacher said.

Kerri Derry said the people in charge of the orphanages suggested the mission trip participants use the money to buy treats for the youngsters instead of other types of food.

“There is no room for any kind of treat in the food budget, so the likelihood of these kids ever getting these (treats) is virtually unheard of,” said Kerri Derry, who bought cookies and other sweets for the orphans at a Costa Rican store.

The aquaponics system was built to grow plants and raise fish to help feed the Nicaraguan refugees.

Michael Derry headed up the team that built the aquaponics system in a greenhouse.

Kerry Derry said that system includes plant seeds and fish that grow together as they interact with each other.

“As the fish grow, the plants will grow too and help supply food for the people,” she said. “At some point, hopefully the refugees will be able to build their own systems and grow their own food.”

She was pleased that the mission trip was able to provide so much assistance to youngsters, including students in Bandera who got to see how much of an impact a simple act of kindness can have.