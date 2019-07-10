Abbott to speak in Bandera

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will travel to Bandera on Aug. 2 to meet with well-wishers and to speak at a dinner about the gains made in this year’s legislative session and the importance of keeping Texas and Bandera County in Republican hands.

Evelyn Snyder, the secretary of the Bandera County Republican Party and president of the Republican Women of Bandera County, which are the two organizations hosting the visit, said she senses a lot of excitement about the upcoming event, which is being called the Stars at Night Gala.

“I don’t know when the last time a governor came here,” she said.

While Abbott is a top Republican officeholder in the state and Republican organizations are sponsoring the event, Snyder said anyone can attend the special reception put on by the host committee and the dinner, which will be held at the Flying L Ranch Resort.

“He’s everybody’s governor,” said Snyder.

Tickets to the dinner, which will be served at 7 p.m. on Aug. 2, are $100 apiece or $1,000 for a table of eight.

For an extra $50 per person, attendees can take part in a meet-and-greet with the governor at a reception put on by the host committee from 6-6:30 p.m. A table of eight at the host committee reception costs $1,200.

The deadline to purchase tickets for the event is July 19.

A mail-in, ticket order form is available on a flyer the hosting organizations have produced for the dinner. Personal checks for tickets should be made out to the Bandera County Republican Party and mailed to the Bandera County Republican Party – Special Events at P.O. Box 1174 in Bandera, 78003.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the two host organizations.

For more information, including details about sponsorships available for the event, contact Susan Real at 832-623-2545 or online at suzreal66@aol.com, organizers said.

John Wittman, a press secretary for the governor, said Abbott was looking forward to the opportunity to visit Bandera to talk about successes that arose from the legislative session that ended in May and to rally Republicans to maintain the electoral majorities they have built in the state for so long.

The governor has made a visit to Bandera County before, but Wittman could not recall the date of that visit.

Abbott won his second term as the state’s governor last November, winning almost 56 percent of the vote against Democrat Lupe Valdez and Libertarian Mark Tippets. In Bandera County, he won more than 82 percent of the vote.

He had been a Texas Supreme Court justice before serving longer than anyone before him as the Texas Attorney General. Injuries Abbott sustained in 1984 when a tree fell on him while he was jogging left him partially paralyzed and confined to a wheelchair.

The August gathering will include a silent auction from 6-8:30 p.m. and musical entertainment by the Almost Patsy Cline Trio. A cash bar will be provided during dinner.

The Flying L resort is located at 675 Flying L Dr. outside of Bandera.