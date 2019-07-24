Council filing period starts

The City of Bandera is taking applications from resident who want to run for a place on the Bandera City Council through Aug. 22.

The Bandera City Secretary has filed a notice saying the deadline to submit an application for one of the three council positions up for election on Nov. 5 is at the end of the day on Aug. 22. Filing for a place on the ballot began on Monday, July 22.

Council positions currently held by Rebeca Gibson, Lynn Palmer and Thomas McEachin will be decided by the Nov. 5 vote. Applicants must be a resident of the city on election day to file for a place on the ballot.

Palmer and Gibson, a two-term council member who is serving as Bandera’s mayor pro tem, were elected to two-year terms in November 2017, while McEachin was unopposed in seeking the one year left on a council position up for election last year.

Council members are elected to serve at large rather than representing a specific district within Bandera.

Those wanting to secure a place on the ballot can go by the Bandera City Hall headquarters at 511 Main St. in Bandera during its office hours to obtain an application to run and file the application in person. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Candidates also can submit applications by mail. The address for the city is P.O. Box 896, Bandera, Texas, 78003.

Applications submitted by mail must be postmarked by Aug. 22 to be valid, officials said.

Elections for school board seats and the boards of other governmental entities also will be held in November. Details about those races will be reported later.