MISD bond projects on schedule

While Medina Independent School District students are out for the summer, contractors are making steady progress on the multi-million-dollar bond package that voters approved in November 2017.

The $5.95 million bond issue was the first in 22 years for MISD.

Superintendent Kevin Newsom said the air conditioning upgrades were done in summer 2018 when teachers and students were away.

The school district is shooting to make good headway this summer also before the new school year starts.

Newsom said the remaining projects include a multi-purpose center, restoration of the culinary arts and commercial kitchen area, a new agriculture science center, structural improvements to an existing building and a lot of electrical and plumbing upgrades.

A groundbreaking for the bulk of a bond issue happened in November last year, and site work along with utility upgrades were completed in December 2018 and January this year.

Regular updates on project progress is given at school board meetings and posted on the MISD Facebook page.

During the district’s recent school board meetings, Project Manager Cristina Marrero, with Claycomb Associates Architects, has given updates with “Completion of Projects” percentages.

Those percentages have grown over the last five months from 11 percent in February, to 18 percent in March, 25 percent in April, 33 percent in May and 41 percent in June.

December 2019 is the “Date of Substantial Completion,” according to contractor Claycomb Associates Architects.

The district’s new ag science building is a priority for school officials, who have set a goal of finishing the structure in July.

The Bandera Bulletin was given a tour of the project recently with Project Manager Marrero.

She took photos of different work done on various projects to chronicle that the work had been done right and on time.

Superintendent Newson was asked if is happy with the bond project’s progress.

“Oh yes, because we are right on schedule, even after being delayed for a while with bad weather in the December-January period. We will hopefully finish the ag building in July, and that would free us up to move stuff out of the old ag building and turn it into a new culinary arts building,” Newsom said.

He added that the contractor is working to make sure as much construction is completed before students return for the new school year late next month.

“My biggest wish is that 25-30 years from now, these new buildings will still be in perfect condition and hold up many years more,” the superintend said.